Protests for, against president's impeachment fill streets ahead of final hearing
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 16:30 Updated: 23 Feb. 2025, 17:03
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Mass political rallies by those defending or opposing impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol divided the nation on Saturday, three days ahead of the final hearing of his impeachment trial.
In Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, approximately 30,000 pro-Yoon protesters assembled for a rally led by right-wing pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon at around 1 p.m. They claimed Yoon’s martial law imposition on Dec. 3, 2024, was legitimate and the president should remain in office.
“President Yoon will come back alive 100 percent,” Jeon said, calling for 30 million people to take to the streets on March 1, when another protest is scheduled. “Now, the time has come where we should bring [this turmoil] to an end.”
The pastor also criticized the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) for requesting another detention warrant from the Seoul Western District Court when the Seoul Central District Court already declined the issuance. His claim corresponds with that of Yoon’s attorneys.
Protesters were seen holding Korean and U.S. flags and pickets. They also shouted for Yoon’s immediate reinstatement and criticized Justice Moon Hyung-bae, who serves as the acting President of the Constitutional Court.
A 31-year-old protester surnamed Kim, who was holding a picket that read “immediate return of the president,” said the resistance will continue until a ruling is handed down. Kim also accused the Constitutional Court and the CIO of ignoring the voices of people who oppose the impeachment.
Another Christian-based group dubbed “Save Korea” held a prayer service near the National Assembly Station in western Seoul and called for the dismissal of Yoon’s impeachment case. The group also hosted another protest in Daejeon, where some 17,000 demonstrators participated along with conservative People Power Party (PPP) Reps. Yoon Sang-hyun and Jang Dong-hyeok.
Less than a mile from the pro-Yoon protesters’ camp in Seoul, anti-Yoon demonstrators gathered at a rally hosted by the liberal Democratic Party (DP) near Anguk Station in central Seoul at around 3:30 p.m. DP floor leader Park Chan-dae as well as Reps. Jeon Hyun-heui and Kim Byung-joo, both members of the party's supreme council, also attended the protest.
“Yoon Suk Yeol should be dismissed without any doubt,” Rep. Park said. He said Korea will be destroyed if the president were to return and the country would become a “lawless hell full of terror and riots.” He also denounced the rival conservative PPP for anticipating Yoon’s return, calling its behavior “useless for the people and for the nation.”
Rep. Jeon showed her confidence in Yoon’s impeachment, predicting that all eight sitting Constitutional Court justices would uphold his impeachment.
At 5 p.m., some 20,000 anti-Yoon protesters participated in a separate demonstration organized by a group named “BISANG Action for Yoon Out & Social Reform.” They were seen holding pickets that read “immediate impeachment” and “ending the insurrection.”
“President Yoon, paradoxically, has a chance to defend himself at the mercy of democracy, which he had attempted to destroy,” said Yun Sun-chul, co-chief of the group.
An anti-Yoon protester named Yoon Jong-ho, 43, who has attended over 10 rallies, said, “This winter will come to an end once the court accepts the impeachment.”
Anti-Yoon demonstrations were also held outside Seoul, in regions such as Daejeon in the Chungcheong area and Changwon in South Gyeongsang.
BY JUNG SI-NAE, PARK JONG-SUH, LEE SOO-JUNG
