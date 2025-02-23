Over 5 million foreigners used trains in 2024, says Korail

More than 5 million foreigners used rail transport services in Korea in 2024, up 61 percent from a year earlier, the national railway operator said Sunday.A total of 5.54 million foreigners used such services last year, up sharply from 3.44 million in 2023, according to the Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail).Given that 16.37 million foreigners visited Korea in 2024, about one in three of them used the country's rail transport services.Korail attributed the rise to improvements in ticketing services for foreigners and the introduction of a rail pass that offers telecommunication services and unlimited rides in the broader Seoul area.Korail said it plans to make further improvements to ticketing procedures to make rail services more friendly for use by foreigners.Yonhap