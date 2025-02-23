 Pro-Yoon 'Captain America' arrested over police station trespassing
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 14:07

Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 14:07
A man wearing a Captain America costume shows up at the National Human Rights Commission of Korea's building in Seoul on Feb. 10. [YONHAP]

An apparent supporter of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol who attempted to break into the Chinese Embassy and trespass at a police station was arrested on Saturday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant after questioning the suspect, identified only by his surname Ahn, earlier in the day, citing a flight risk.
 

Ahn is accused of breaking the entrance gate of the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station in central Seoul at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, demanding a swift investigation into his case, and has been charged with property damage and destruction of public property.
 
Last Friday, Ahn attempted to trespass into the Chinese Embassy in Seoul while dressed in a Captain America costume and was under investigation without detention.
 
