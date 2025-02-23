Today's fortune: Feb. 23, 2025
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 (Jan. 26 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Jealousy
Lucky direction: East
1936: The present is better than the past.
1948: Avoid fixed ideas.
1960: Every child is equally precious.
1972: Prioritize practicality over formality.
1984: Others' possessions may seem more appealing.
1996: Highlight your fashion with unique shoes.
Ox
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1937: Your heart will be filled with joy.
1949: A reason to smile may arise.
1961: Life will be full of happiness.
1973: You may make a satisfying expense.
1985: Spending money may bring enjoyment.
1997: Good luck in relationships.
Tiger
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Passionate
Lucky direction: West
1938: Experience warm affection from your family.
1950: A spouse can be better than a filial child.
1962: Relationships are built on emotions.
1974: Express love to your partner freely.
1986: Blood ties are stronger than water.
1998: Recharge your love battery.
Rabbit
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1939: A rewarding and meaningful day.
1951: Achieve your goals and feel accomplished.
1963: Pleasant, refreshing and satisfying.
1975: Enjoy a meal or outing with family.
1987: Heal through hobbies and leisure activities.
1999: Meet up with friends or go on a date.
Dragon
Wealth: Poor
Health: Concerning
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: North
1940: One part missing affects the whole.
1952: Remember, children eventually leave home.
1964: You feel anxious when apart, frustrated when together.
1976: Take a break instead of working.
1988: Sometimes, yielding is the real victory.
2000: A sharp stone attracts the hammer.
Snake
Wealth: Average
Health: Concerning
Love: Neutral
Lucky direction: North
1941: You may acquire a new item.
1953: Change what needs to be changed and organize the rest.
1965: Go shopping or take a trip.
1977: Consider cost-effectiveness and emotional satisfaction.
1989: A casual, unremarkable meeting.
2001: Nothing particularly good or bad.
Horse
Wealth: Poor
Health: Average
Love: Frustrating
Lucky direction: North
1942: Reality may not match your heart’s desires.
1954: Consider both your body and your age.
1966: Don’t lose your temper — anger only harms you.
1978: Rest and recharge your energy.
1990: You might not find things to your liking.
2002: Take time for self-reflection.
Sheep
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: East
1943: Simply being alive is a great fortune.
1955: A happy atmosphere will fill your home.
1967: Today is always the best day.
1979: Your day will be filled with joy and fulfillment.
1991: Capture precious moments in photos.
2003: Small but certain happiness awaits.
Monkey
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1944: Involve children in household affairs.
1956: Unite efforts to achieve common goals.
1968: Prioritize honor over small profits.
1980: Helping others is part of human nature.
1992: Consider things from the other person’s perspective.
2004: Gather information.
Rooster
Wealth: Average
Health: Average
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1945: Enjoy the results without extra effort.
1957: Some problems resolve themselves over time.
1969: Focus on one thing rather than multitasking.
1981: You may spend time choosing an outfit before going out.
1993: Watch a movie or enjoy a performance.
2006: Use kind and polite words.
Dog
Wealth: Stable
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
1946: Handle tasks personally when possible.
1958: You will accomplish your goals and feel rewarded.
1970: It’s okay to boast about your family.
1982: Your body may be tired, but your heart will be joyful.
1994: Plans will proceed smoothly.
2006: Knock, and the door will open.
Pig
Wealth: Excellent
Health: Strong
Love: United
Lucky direction: North
1935: More is better.
1947: You are the emotional anchor of the family.
1959: Family harmony is the root of happiness.
1971: Follow your heart’s desires.
1983: You may receive an invitation or attend a gathering.
1995: Everything from head to toe feels just right.
2007: You will find strong camaraderie.
