Today's fortune: Feb. 23, 2025

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: JealousyLucky direction: East1936: The present is better than the past.1948: Avoid fixed ideas.1960: Every child is equally precious.1972: Prioritize practicality over formality.1984: Others' possessions may seem more appealing.1996: Highlight your fashion with unique shoes.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1937: Your heart will be filled with joy.1949: A reason to smile may arise.1961: Life will be full of happiness.1973: You may make a satisfying expense.1985: Spending money may bring enjoyment.1997: Good luck in relationships.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: PassionateLucky direction: West1938: Experience warm affection from your family.1950: A spouse can be better than a filial child.1962: Relationships are built on emotions.1974: Express love to your partner freely.1986: Blood ties are stronger than water.1998: Recharge your love battery.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1939: A rewarding and meaningful day.1951: Achieve your goals and feel accomplished.1963: Pleasant, refreshing and satisfying.1975: Enjoy a meal or outing with family.1987: Heal through hobbies and leisure activities.1999: Meet up with friends or go on a date.Wealth: PoorHealth: ConcerningLove: ConflictedLucky direction: North1940: One part missing affects the whole.1952: Remember, children eventually leave home.1964: You feel anxious when apart, frustrated when together.1976: Take a break instead of working.1988: Sometimes, yielding is the real victory.2000: A sharp stone attracts the hammer.Wealth: AverageHealth: ConcerningLove: NeutralLucky direction: North1941: You may acquire a new item.1953: Change what needs to be changed and organize the rest.1965: Go shopping or take a trip.1977: Consider cost-effectiveness and emotional satisfaction.1989: A casual, unremarkable meeting.2001: Nothing particularly good or bad.Wealth: PoorHealth: AverageLove: FrustratingLucky direction: North1942: Reality may not match your heart’s desires.1954: Consider both your body and your age.1966: Don’t lose your temper — anger only harms you.1978: Rest and recharge your energy.1990: You might not find things to your liking.2002: Take time for self-reflection.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: East1943: Simply being alive is a great fortune.1955: A happy atmosphere will fill your home.1967: Today is always the best day.1979: Your day will be filled with joy and fulfillment.1991: Capture precious moments in photos.2003: Small but certain happiness awaits.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1944: Involve children in household affairs.1956: Unite efforts to achieve common goals.1968: Prioritize honor over small profits.1980: Helping others is part of human nature.1992: Consider things from the other person’s perspective.2004: Gather information.Wealth: AverageHealth: AverageLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1945: Enjoy the results without extra effort.1957: Some problems resolve themselves over time.1969: Focus on one thing rather than multitasking.1981: You may spend time choosing an outfit before going out.1993: Watch a movie or enjoy a performance.2006: Use kind and polite words.Wealth: StableHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: West1946: Handle tasks personally when possible.1958: You will accomplish your goals and feel rewarded.1970: It’s okay to boast about your family.1982: Your body may be tired, but your heart will be joyful.1994: Plans will proceed smoothly.2006: Knock, and the door will open.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: StrongLove: UnitedLucky direction: North1935: More is better.1947: You are the emotional anchor of the family.1959: Family harmony is the root of happiness.1971: Follow your heart’s desires.1983: You may receive an invitation or attend a gathering.1995: Everything from head to toe feels just right.2007: You will find strong camaraderie.