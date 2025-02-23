Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung gets goal, assist in win over FC St. Pauli
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 13:30 Updated: 23 Feb. 2025, 13:52
PAIK JI-HWAN
Lee Jae-sung picked up one goal and one assist to lead Mainz to a 2-0 victory over FC St. Pauli at the MEWA Arena in Germany on Saturday.
Lee was subbed in for Nelson Weiper at the start of the second half and opened the scoring in the 67th minute, turning in a rebound that fell nicely for the veteran midfielder in the 67th minute.
Lee was there again in stoppage time, lofting a ball into the path of Paul Nebel, who comfortably slotted it in without any defender near him to end the game.
Saturday’s match was the first time Lee has picked up a goal and assist in the same game this season. The Korean midfielder now has six goals and five assists across 23 appearances under his belt as of press time Sunday.
With the goal and assist, Lee surpassed his goal contribution stats for last season, during which he racked up six goals and four assists in 31 appearances. Breaking his goal contribution stats from the 2022-23 season — when he saw seven goals and four assists in 36 games — is also within reach, with 11 league fixtures left for Mainz this season.
Lee’s goals this season mostly came in matches where Mainz took three points, including a 2-1 win over league title favorites Bayern Munich on Dec. 14 last year, during which he scored a brace to hand the Bavarian giants their only loss in the league this season yet.
Mainz have been on a solid run with Lee in the squad, as the club is now one point clear in fifth place with 38 points on the 18-team Bundesliga table, although sixth-placed RB Leipzig have one game in hand as of press time.
Maintaining the fifth spot would secure a ticket to the Europa League next season, which would mark Mainz’s first qualification for any UEFA competition since the 2016-17 campaign, when they finished their run in the Europa League in the group stage.
Lee has never competed on the continental stage with Mainz, as he joined the squad in 2021.
The midfielder has a continuous schedule with his team until a potential call-up to the Korean national team for the March international break, during which the country will face Oman on March 20 and Jordan on March 25 in the third qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup.
One of the most-capped players in Korean national team history with 94 caps, Lee has also been a key midfield pick for the Taeguk Warriors since manager Hong Myung-bo took the helm at the start of the third qualifying round in September last year.
Typically playing as an attacking midfielder who executes offensive duties and defensive support occasionally, Lee contributed to four wins and two draws in the third round with two goals and one assist.
His diligence alongside fellow midfielder Hwang In-beom has been core parts in Korea’s successful run, as the duo acted as an engine in buildups.
Hong is expected to announce his roster for the two upcoming qualifiers near the international break.
