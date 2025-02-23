Spurs' Son bags 2 assists in 4-1 win over Ipswich
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 13:42 Updated: 23 Feb. 2025, 17:17
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min bagged two assists in a 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road in England on Saturday, bringing his goal contribution in the 2024-25 season to 10 goals and 10 assists.
Son made tidy movements on the left flank, gliding through the defense and setting up Brennan Johnson to tuck in the ball from inside the penalty box in the 18th minute.
The Son-Johnson duo came back in nearly the same fashion in the 26th minute to double the lead, with Son finding Johnson in the defense-congested box to allow him to get on the scoresheet again.
The two assists extended Son’s goal contribution to 10 goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season. As for Johnson, the brace was his first time finding the back of the net since returning from a calf injury on Feb. 16.
Spurs, however, conceded one goal before halftime, with Omari Hutchinson smashing in a shot in the 36th minute.
But Djed Spence made it 3-1 in the 77th minute by finding the root of the net, before Dejan Kulusevski added one more with a curling shot in the 84th minute to seal three points.
Saturday’s win marks Spurs’ third straight victory in the Premier League, having picked up a 2-0 win over Brentford and 1-0 victory over Manchester United earlier this month.
“We were always a threat,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said after the match. “Sonny was unplayable in that first half. So great to get Brennan back. He scores so many goals for us in those areas.
“The fact that we can throw people on from the bench who can contribute — I could give Madders [James Maddison] and Pedro [Porro] a rest today. Everyone gets a boost. From our perspective, these last two weeks have given us a breather and reset our football. I’m pleased the boys have embraced it.”
Tottenham’s improved run comes before the London club starts Europa League knockout stage action against AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 on March 6 in their only realistic trophy hunt this season.
Spurs were into FA Cup and League Cup action until earlier this month, but their runs in both ended with a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the FA Cup and crushing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semifinals.
The Premier League title is still mathematically within Spurs’ reach, but clinching the victory requires the club to close a wide 28-point gap with league leaders Liverpool with 12 fixtures left to go as of press time Sunday.
Failing to secure a single trophy this season would mean another trophyless campaign for captain Son, who has yet to win any silverware with Tottenham since joining the club in 2015.
A trophyless run through the end of this campaign would only leave Son one more season to challenge for his first title, as his contract is due to expire in June 2026.
Before Spurs attempt to stay alive in the Europa League next month, they will play one more league match against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
