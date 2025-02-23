 MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes set for ONE Championship Hall of Fame induction at ONE 172 in Japan
Published: 23 Feb. 2025, 12:31 Updated: 23 Feb. 2025, 17:41
Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes [ONE CHAMPIONSHIP]

 
Former longtime ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes will soon become the second athlete to be inducted into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame.
 

On Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar, the 44-year-old MMA icon put a cap on his legendary career with a gritty split-decision victory over rival Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon in front of a raucous crowd at Lusail Sports Arena.
  
Following his victory, Fernandes removed his gloves one final time, signaling his retirement from mixed martial arts.
 
At the post-event press conference, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that Fernandes will officially join Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in the organization’s Hall of Fame.
  
Sityodtong added that the induction ceremony will take place at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. 
 
“Bibiano will be in Saitama Super Arena next month, March 23, to be the second person to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of ONE Championship," Sityodtong said. "A legendary career. The name Bibi was born in Japan. And, obviously, the sport of mixed martial arts was born in Japan, so we felt it was fitting for Bibiano to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Saitama Super Arena.
  
“It’s gonna be a magical moment. So, fans around the world, if you’re coming for the fights anyways, you get another special treat, you get to say goodbye to Bibiano.”
  
“The Flash” is no stranger to the iconic Japanese venue that will play host to ONE 172.
  
Prior to joining ONE, he competed numerous times at Saitama Super Arena, becoming a two-division Dream Champion while establishing himself as one of the planet’s top mixed martial artists. Given that history, fans in attendance at ONE 172 are sure to give the Brazilian superstar a fitting farewell.
  
A veteran of 31 career fights, including 16 bouts in ONE, Fernandes is a former 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. He enjoyed an incredible nine-fight, five-year winning streak to begin his ONE tenure and is widely recognized as one of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the all-around sport.
 

BY BEN COATE [[email protected]]
