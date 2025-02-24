 Oceans minister to meet foreign envoys to discuss upcoming maritime conference
Oceans minister to meet foreign envoys to discuss upcoming maritime conference

Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 19:13
A promotional image of the 10th Our Ocean Conference, provided by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on Feb. 24, 2025. [YONHAP]

Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kang Do-hyung will hold a meeting with foreign envoys in Seoul on Monday to discuss the country's hosting of a major global maritime conference in April, his office said.
 
The 10th Our Ocean Conference (OOC) will take place under the theme "Our Ocean, Our Action" from April 28-30 in the southeastern port city of Busan. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries expects it to attract up to 2,000 participants, including government delegates from around 50 countries.
 
In Monday's meeting, Kang will share Seoul's preparations for the OOC with some 70 foreign envoys, including 21 ambassadors to Korea, and exchange views on various agenda items to be discussed at the conference.
 
This year's OOC will cover seven topics, including marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, marine pollution, maritime security and digital oceans.
 
On the sidelines of the event, the oceans ministry will hold a business summit on shipping, shipbuilding and digital ocean industries.
 
Korea will also host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Oceans-related Ministerial Meeting on April 30 and May 1 in Busan, ahead of the APEC summit.
 
 

YONHAP
