 KEF publishes English-language labor market analysis
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:05
The cover page of the English language publication released by the Korea Enterprises Federation on Monday that explains about Korea's industrial trends and labor market reforms [KOREA ENTERPRISES FEDERATION]

The cover page of the English language publication released by the Korea Enterprises Federation on Monday that explains about Korea's industrial trends and labor market reforms [KOREA ENTERPRISES FEDERATION]

 
The Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF) published an English language booklet on Monday that provides insights into Korea’s latest industry trends and labor market reforms, aiming to help international organizations, foreign business associations and multinational corporations better understand the domestic business environment.
 
The report, titled “2025 Business Environment and Labor Market in Korea,” includes updates on policies, legal frameworks, and the latest research and statistics on multiple industries, as well as a statement from KEF Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik.
 

The publication was distributed to more than 250 international organizations, including the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development; business associations in the United States, Japan, China, Britain, France, Germany, Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia; and global think tanks such as the World Economic Forum, International Institute for Management Development and the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
 
“We hope this publication enhances understanding of Korea’s business environment and labor market, to lead to continued corporate activities and active investment within the country,” Sohn said.
 
In January, Sohn sent letters to the International Labor Organization, International Organisation of Employers and The Heritage Foundation, explaining Korea’s political landscape and urging continued support and confidence in the Korean economy.
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags KEF industry

