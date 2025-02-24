Korean telcos set to showcase AI tech at MWC 2025

Korea's three major mobile carriers are set to bring their latest AI technologies to the upcoming global mobile technology trade fair in Spain next month, the companies said Monday.MWC 2025 will kick off in Barcelona next Monday for a four-day run, featuring cutting-edge innovations from global tech leaders. It is considered one of the world's top three annual tech events, along with CES in the United States and IFA in Germany.At the event, local industry leader SK Telecom plans to operate a 990-square-meter (10,656-square-foot) booth at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, the event's main venue, showcasing its advanced AI data center technologies.Its exhibition will focus on AI data center solutions, featuring energy, AI, operations and security, as well as solutions for graphic processing units and real-time monitoring technology for data center infrastructure.Its chipmaking affiliate, SK hynix, will also participate in the annual tech show, displaying its latest AI chips and solid-state drives for data centers.KT, which recently announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft, will highlight its AI innovations at a pavilion specially designed under the theme "K-Street."Divided into seven sections, the exhibit will feature AI-powered business solutions, real-time translation technologies and security advancements.In the office section, inspired by KT's newly built headquarters in downtown Seoul, the company will introduce its AI agent solutions. At the stadium space, visitors will experience an AI sports announcer demonstrating KT's real-time translation capabilities.Various security technologies, including EL SAR, KT's 5G-based precise positioning technology, as well as its text message scam and spam-blocking technologies, will be also unveiled.For the first time, LG Uplus will join MWC, presenting its generative AI model, ixi-Gen, and personal AI agent, ixi-O.Samsung Electronics will also have a booth at the annual event, where it will showcase its AI chips designed for mobile and mobility applications to a global audience.YONHAP