LG Display's 40-inch dashboard display starts mass production
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:04 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:45
- LEE JAE-LIM
LG Display has begun mass production of its ultra-large 40-inch automotive display, which will be installed in Sony Honda Mobility’s Afeela electric vehicle.
The panel maker is the first in the automotive panel industry to mass produce a 40-inch “pillar-to-pillar” (P2P) display that spans the entire width of the dashboard, according to the company on Monday.
The wider display enables easier control of vehicle functions — such as digital dashboards, navigation, vehicle control systems and entertainment features such as movies, music and even games — without the hassle of switching screens.
Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM) technology will be applied to the display to help the driver stay focused on the road. SPM, initially commercialized by LG Display, allows the front passenger to watch movies or play games on the display in front of them, but it will not be visible from the driver’s seat.
The display was unveiled to the public as part of the introduction of the Afeela 1 production model by Sony Honda Mobility at CES 2025 in Las Vegas in January.
Afeela is an EV brand created by Sony Honda Mobility, a Tokyo-based joint venture formed in 2022 by Sony and Honda Motor to integrate Sony’s software technology into EVs. Sony Honda Mobility began accepting preorders for the vehicle and plans to begin deliveries in 2026.
LG Display considers its P2P display in alignment with the mainstream trend of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), driven by the increasing market share of smart cars. Often referred to as a “smartphone on wheels,” SDVs continuously evolve through software updates, enhancing driving performance, convenience and safety features.
