Samsung SDI's cylindrical battery, LFP+ technology wins InterBattery Awards
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 15:44
- CHO YONG-JUN
Samsung SDI’s cylindrical battery cell and its technology for its next-generation lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, dubbed LFP+, won the Korea Battery Association’s InterBattery Awards 2025 on Monday.
The association named the winners of the InterBattery Awards on Monday, ahead of the InterBattery 2025 trade show set to be held from March 5 to 7 at Coex in southern Seoul. Ten products, including those from LG Energy Solution, Lotte Energy Materials, L&F and Yujin Technology also received awards.
Samsung SDI’s 50A High Power Cylindrical Battery Cell, which is expected to be used primarily in power tools, can “increase power by up to 40 percent” compared to conventional batteries of the same capacity, according to the battery maker, thanks to its tabless design that extends current paths.
The cell is expected to hit the market in the second quarter this year.
Samsung SDI was also awarded for its materials and electrode technology for its LFP+ Platform, which “blends LFP with high-nickel material” to improve the energy density by about 10 percent, according to the company.
LFP batteries use iron phosphate instead of cobalt or nickel and are used as a more cost-effective option in electric vehicles despite their low energy density compared to cobalt or nickel-based lithium-ion batteries.
The 13th iteration of InterBattery, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and organized by the Korea Battery Industry Association, will have a total of 640 companies participating. LG Energy Solution will unveil its 46-series cylindrical battery, while SK On will display mock-ups of its cylindrical batteries.
