MMCA announces finalists of 2025 Korea Artist Award

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) announced Monday the four finalists for the 2025 Korea Artist Award.The finalists are Kim Young-eun, who explores sound as a medium shaped by political and historical contexts; Kim Ji-pyeong, who critiques traditional perspectives in oriental brush-and-ink paintings; Im Young-zoo, who examines the reception of myth and religious faith in Korea through various media, including video, installation and performance; and the artist collective Unmake Lab, which intertwines Korea's industrial development with AI to reimagine the country's social and ecological landscapes.Since 2012, the MMCA has co-sponsored the annual prize with the SBS Culture Foundation to recognize outstanding artists with keen insight into society and art.Each finalist receives 50 million won ($34,800) to support their artwork, with the final winner receiving an additional 10 million won.The museum will showcase the finalists' works in an exhibition running from Aug. 29 to Feb. 22 next year.Yonhap