 'Mickey 17' Director Bong Joon-ho exhibition opens next month
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 09:02
Director Bong Joon-ho is seen in this photo captured from the website of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

"Mickey 17" director Bong Joon-ho's creative process will be highlighted in a major exhibition by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures that opens next month in Los Angeles.
 
Titled "Director's Inspiration: Bong Joon-ho," the exhibition offers an in-depth look at his filmography, influences and artistic approach.
 

Featuring more than 100 objects — including storyboards, research materials, film posters and concept art — it aims to provide a comprehensive exploration of his work, the museum said on its website.
 
Bong's films "highlight transnational and universal issues: class disparities, social injustice, the environmental crisis, and political and moral corruption," the museum said, describing his protagonists as "everyday people who confront the absurdities of modern life."
 
From his international breakthrough "The Host" (2006) to the Oscar-winning "Parasite" (2019), his works defy "simple categorization, embedding social critique into deeply funny, unexpected and thought-provoking stories," it added.
 
The museum has previously hosted retrospectives on "Parasite" actor Song Kang-ho and "Minari" actor Youn Yuh-jung.
 
The exhibition, being held alongside the museum's "Director's Inspiration" screening series, which runs from March 22 to April 14, will be on display from March 23 to Jan. 10, 2027. Yonhap
 
 
