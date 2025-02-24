 'Extremely rare' portion of 'Samguk Sagi' to be auctioned next month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Korean Heritage

print dictionary print

'Extremely rare' portion of 'Samguk Sagi' to be auctioned next month

Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:31
A section of ″Samguk Sagi,” or ″The Chronicles of the Three States,” is set to be auctioned online on March 5 by Kobay Auction [KOBAY AUCTION]

A section of ″Samguk Sagi,” or ″The Chronicles of the Three States,” is set to be auctioned online on March 5 by Kobay Auction [KOBAY AUCTION]

 
A part of "Samguk Sagi,” or "The Chronicles of the Three States,” is set to be auctioned online. Kobay Auction, a local auction house that specializes in culture and the arts, announced Monday that more than 600 items including a part of "Samguk Sagi” will be featured in its online auction scheduled for March 5.  
 
Originally compiled in 1145 during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) by historian and scholar Kim Bu-sik (1075–1151) and other court officials, "Samguk Sagi" meticulously records the rise and fall of the three kingdoms — Silla, Goguryeo and Baekje. The work is widely regarded as the foundation of Korean historiography.
 

Related Article

 
Among the existing versions, two complete sets — comprising 50 volumes over nine books — are designated as national treasures. One is the Oksan Seowon edition, which was printed in 1573 in the Gyeongju region. It includes copies printed with the original woodblocks engraved during the Goryeo Dynasty as well as the woodblocks that were re-engraved during the early Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Another is the edition printed using supplemented woodblocks in 1512 and is also recognized as one of the first books ever to be compiled by the Korean government.  
 
The auctioned volume contains sections from books 22 to 26, bound together as a single book. According to Kobay Auction, when comparing it to the Oksan Seowon edition, the particular volume that will be auctioned off is presumed to have been published in the late 16th century. The auction house also describes it as an "extremely rare and valuable historical document, regardless of the edition."
 
Other notable literary works featured in the auction include a reprint of “Tears of Blood” (1906) by Lee In-jik (1862–1916), a first edition of “Chiaksan” published in 1908 and a first edition of poet Baek Seok’s “Saseum,” initially printed in 1936.
 
The auction will take place online, with key items available for public viewing at Kobay Auction, located in Jongno District, central Seoul, from Feb. 28 to noon on March 5.  

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags samguksagi

More in Korean Heritage

'Extremely rare' portion of 'Samguk Sagi' to be auctioned next month

Prehistory on the peninsula: Ancient objects give glimpse into early life in Korea

Celebrating Korea's secret sauce joining Unesco list

Archaeologists dig up new discovery on Silla prince's residence at Gyeongju site

Changgyeong Palace to open during evenings to celebrate Jeongwol Daeboreum

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Feb. 7, 2025

Former Army commander doubles down on claim that Yoon ordered him to drag lawmakers out

DeepSeek banned in Korean schools over privacy concerns

Onewe to launch first world tour in March

Korea secure semifinal spot with win over Hong Kong in mixed doubles curling
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)