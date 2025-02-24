'Extremely rare' portion of 'Samguk Sagi' to be auctioned next month
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:31
-
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
- [email protected]
A part of "Samguk Sagi,” or "The Chronicles of the Three States,” is set to be auctioned online. Kobay Auction, a local auction house that specializes in culture and the arts, announced Monday that more than 600 items including a part of "Samguk Sagi” will be featured in its online auction scheduled for March 5.
Originally compiled in 1145 during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) by historian and scholar Kim Bu-sik (1075–1151) and other court officials, "Samguk Sagi" meticulously records the rise and fall of the three kingdoms — Silla, Goguryeo and Baekje. The work is widely regarded as the foundation of Korean historiography.
Among the existing versions, two complete sets — comprising 50 volumes over nine books — are designated as national treasures. One is the Oksan Seowon edition, which was printed in 1573 in the Gyeongju region. It includes copies printed with the original woodblocks engraved during the Goryeo Dynasty as well as the woodblocks that were re-engraved during the early Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Another is the edition printed using supplemented woodblocks in 1512 and is also recognized as one of the first books ever to be compiled by the Korean government.
The auctioned volume contains sections from books 22 to 26, bound together as a single book. According to Kobay Auction, when comparing it to the Oksan Seowon edition, the particular volume that will be auctioned off is presumed to have been published in the late 16th century. The auction house also describes it as an "extremely rare and valuable historical document, regardless of the edition."
Other notable literary works featured in the auction include a reprint of “Tears of Blood” (1906) by Lee In-jik (1862–1916), a first edition of “Chiaksan” published in 1908 and a first edition of poet Baek Seok’s “Saseum,” initially printed in 1936.
The auction will take place online, with key items available for public viewing at Kobay Auction, located in Jongno District, central Seoul, from Feb. 28 to noon on March 5.
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)