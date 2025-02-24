As China overtakes chip tech, politics dawdles (KOR)

China’s overtaking in semiconductor technology has become a reality. According to a survey conducted by the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Evaluation and Planning among 39 domestic experts, as of last year, Korea’s semiconductor technology level has largely been overtaken by China in just two years. In the basic capability areas of five key technologies — memory, advanced packaging, AI semiconductors, power semiconductors and high-performance sensors — China now holds the edge in four, with the exception of advanced packaging, where Korea managed to barely fend off the overtaking by tying with China for fourth place.



The survey results are nothing short of shocking. In memory and high-performance sensor technologies — fields in which Korea had led two years ago — China has now surged ahead, while Korea’s once-leading advanced packaging technology has been eroded by China’s rapid catch-up. In the foundational capabilities of AI semiconductors and power semiconductors, where Korea was already trailing two years ago, the gap with China has failed to narrow. Moreover, when evaluating technology levels from a commercialization perspective, Korea’s semiconductor prowess outpaced China only in memory and advanced packaging.



The crisis in Korean semiconductor competitiveness is further underscored by another set of figures. In a survey assessing the technology life cycle across the entire semiconductor sector, Korea only managed to lead China in fabrication processes and mass production. In the realms of fundamental research, core technology and design, Korea not only lagged behind China but also ranked last — sixth among competitors including the United States, Taiwan and Japan. And if that weren’t enough, Japan, rallying under the banner of a semiconductor resurgence, is aggressively closing the gap. Japanese memory semiconductor company Kioxia has, for the first time in the world, developed a 332-layer NAND flash, outpacing Korea in the race for advanced stacking technology. Even Japan’s semiconductor efforts are now drawing perilously close to Korea’s doorstep.



The semiconductor crisis is a red flag for the Korean economy. Semiconductors, a pillar industry accounting for 20.8 percent of exports — the engine of Korea’s economy as of 2024 — are critical. If the semiconductor front wavers, both exports and the broader economy are bound to suffer. Furthermore, semiconductor technology not only drives innovation across industries but is also intrinsically linked to national security. In the field of advanced semiconductors, where entry barriers are high, an ever-widening technological gap will only make it increasingly difficult to catch up, thereby undermining national competitiveness.



Amid the emergence of a second Trump administration and other mounting challenges, the situation surrounding Korea’s semiconductor industry is growing increasingly dire. The all-out, nationwide semiconductor competition — including the race to secure advanced semiconductor technology — is intensifying. Yet, despite the urgent need for companies, the government and political leaders to join forces to restore semiconductor competitiveness, the conduct of the political sphere has been nothing short of dismal.



Lawmakers failed to pass the Semiconductor Special Act, which includes an exemption for research and development (R&D) from the 52-hour workweek rule. As Ryu Jin, president of the Korea Economic Association, noted, “The Advanced Industries Promotion Bill is stranded in the National Assembly.” The golden window to boost Korea’s already lagging semiconductor competitiveness is rapidly closing. Should this opportunity be lost, it is vital to remember that not only semiconductors but the entire Korean economy could fall behind in the global competition.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













반도체 기술 중국에 역전당했는데 발목만 잡고 있는 정치권



핵심 5개 기초 기술 중 4개 중국에 뒤져

‘주 52시간 예외’ 반도체특별법 처리해야





중국의 반도체 기술 역전이 현실화했다. 한국과학기술기획평가원이 국내 전문가 39명을 대상으로 한 설문조사에 따르면 지난해 기준 한국의 반도체 기술 수준이 2년 만에 중국에 대부분 추월당했다. 메모리와 첨단 패키징, 인공지능(AI) 반도체, 전력반도체, 고성능 센서 등 5개 기술의 기초 역량 분야 중 첨단 패키징을 제외한 4개 분야에서 중국에 우위를 내줬다. 첨단 패키징은 중국과 같은 4위를 기록하며 간신히 앞지르기를 막았다.



조사 결과는 충격적이다. 2년 전 조사에서 앞섰던 메모리와 고성능 센서 기술에서는 역전을 허용했고, 앞서 있었던 첨단 패키징 기술은 중국의 추격으로 기술 수준이 엇비슷해졌다. 2년 전에도 뒤처져 있던 AI반도체와 전력반도체 기술의 기초 역량에서는 중국과의 격차를 좁히지 못했다. 기술 수준을 사업화 관점에서 평가했을 때도 한국 반도체 기술이 중국을 앞선 분야는 메모리와 첨단 패키징뿐이었다.



한국 반도체가 직면한 경쟁력의 위기는 또 다른 수치에서도 드러났다. 반도체 분야 전체를 대상으로 기술 생애주기를 평가한 설문조사에서 한국은 공정과 양산에서만 중국에 앞서 있을 뿐이었다. 기초·원천 및 설계 분야에서는 중국에 뒤처진 데다 미국·대만·일본 등 경쟁국 중 최하위(6위)를 기록했다. 그뿐이 아니다. 반도체 부활의 기치를 든 일본의 추격도 거세다. 일본 메모리 반도체 기업 키옥시아가 세계 최초로 332단 낸드플래시를 개발하며 적층 경쟁에서 한국을 앞질렀다. 일본 반도체까지 한국의 턱밑까지 따라오고 있다.



반도체의 위기는 한국 경제에 적신호다. 반도체는 한국 경제의 엔진인 수출의 20.8%(2024년 기준)를 차지하는 주력 산업이다. 반도체 전선이 흔들리면 수출도, 경제도 휘청댈 수밖에 없다. 게다가 반도체 기술은 산업 전반의 혁신을 주도하는 한편 국가 안보와 직결된 사안이다. 첨단 반도체의 경우 진입 장벽이 높은 만큼 기술 격차가 벌어질수록 따라잡기 더 어렵고, 국가 경쟁력 하락으로 이어지게 된다.



트럼프 2기 행정부 등장 등 우리 반도체 산업을 둘러싼 상황은 엄중해지고 있다. 첨단 반도체 기술 확보 등을 포함한 국가 간 반도체 총력전은 수위를 높여가고 있다. 이런 위기 상황을 돌파해 다시금 반도체 경쟁력을 확보하기 위해 기업과 정부·정치권이 힘을 모아야 함에도 정치권의 작태는 한심하기 그지없다. 연구개발 분야의 ‘주 52시간 예외’ 조항을 담은 반도체특별법조차 처리하지 못하고 있다. “첨단산업 육성 법안이 국회에서 표류하고 있다”는 류진 한국경제인협회장의 말대로다. 이미 뒤처지기 시작한 반도체 경쟁력을 끌어올릴 골든타임이 지나가고 있다. 이 기회마저 놓친다면 반도체는 물론 한국 경제 전체가 글로벌 경쟁에서 낙오될 수 있음을 잊지 말아야 한다.

