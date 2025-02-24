Jack Ma’s comeback? (KOR)

Jack Ma has returned. Last week, he made a public appearance at a forum convened by Chinese President Xi Jinping — his first in more than four years.The Alibaba founder, once hailed as a god of wealth in China, had seemingly disappeared from public view after crossing the wrong line. Trouble often begins with words, and Ma learned this the hard way. In October 2020, at a financial summit attended by Wang Qishan, a close ally of Xi, Ma likened China’s financial system to pawnshop lending, openly criticizing the government. The consequences were swift — he was effectively banished, forced to drift abroad, and speculation grew that his time was over.Yet now, he has reappeared at Xi’s forum. Does this mean he has been politically rehabilitated? The answer isn’t entirely clear. China’s official news agency, Xinhua, did not mention his name in its official report on the event, and he was seated not in the center, but at the periphery. Furthermore, while six business leaders, including Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, were given the floor to speak, Ma remained silent.Ma’s muted presence appears to be a carefully calculated message from the Chinese authorities. The mere fact that Xi personally invited Ma to the forum is significant. Since March 2023, Ma had returned to Hangzhou at the request of Premier Li Qiang after spending time in Japan and Thailand. However, he had yet to receive Xi’s explicit recognition — until now. At the forum, Xi not only invited Ma but also shook his hand, making Ma one of only three business leaders to receive such a gesture.In that sense, Ma was not humiliated, but neither was he warmly welcomed. The message is clear: Xi is permitting Ma’s return, but he has not fully reinstated him. Given China’s economic struggles, the government may be offering him a chance to contribute again — but with strict conditions. The underlying warning seems to be: You may return, but do not overstep your bounds.Ma himself seems to fully understand Beijing’s narrative. In what appeared to be a gesture of loyalty, he attended the forum wearing asuit, the traditional attire favored by Chinese leaders. Like the other executives present, Ma was seen diligently taking notes as Xi spoke, his head lowered in deference — a stark contrast to four years ago, when he openly criticized the government before high-ranking officials.This illustrates the limits of Ma’s return. He may be back, but he is no longer operating outside Beijing’s framework. The real question is: Can he still be the icon of innovation he once was under these constraints?There is an old saying: "Spring has come, but it doesn’t feel like spring." Perhaps Ma’s return is not truly a comeback at all.마윈이 돌아왔다. 지난주 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 소집한 좌담회에 모습을 드러냈다. 대중의 시야에서 사라진 지 4년여 만이다. 알리바바 창업자 마윈은 한때 재신(財神)으로 불렸다. 그러나 모든 화(禍)는 입에서 나오는 법이다. 시 주석 측근 왕치산을 앞에 두고 중국 금융을 전당포 영업에 비유하는 등 정부를 공개 비판했다가 경을 쳤다. 2020년 10월의 일로 이후 해외를 떠도는 신세가 됐다. 마윈은 끝났다는 말이 나왔다.그런 마윈이 시 주석의 좌담회에 참석했다. 마윈은 복권된 것인가? 확실히 그렇다고 답하기엔 좀 애매한 구석이 있다. 행사가 끝난 뒤 신화사의 공식 보도에선 마윈의 이름이 거론되지 않았다. 자리 또한 가운데가 아닌 구석이었다. 게다가 이날 런정페이 화웨이 회장 등 6명의 기업인이 발언에 나섰지만, 마윈은 입을 꾹 다문 채였다. 마윈이 소홀한 대접을 받은 걸까?홀대라 보기는 어렵다. 그보다는 고도로 계산된 중국 당국의 메시지를 엿볼 수 있을 것 같다. 우선 시진핑이 개최하는 모임에 마윈을 부른 사실 자체가 상징적 사건이다. 일본과 태국을 전전하던 마윈은 리창 총리의 부름을 받고 2023년 3월께 항저우로 돌아왔다. 그러나 1인자 시진핑의 인정은 여전히 받지 못하고 있는 터였다. 한데 이날 시진핑의 초청으로 좌담회에 참석했고 악수까지 했다.마윈은 시진핑이 악수를 한 세 명의 기업인 중 하나다. 나름 대접을 받은 셈이다. 그렇지만 환대는 아니다. 이를 어떻게 봐야 하나. 시진핑이 마윈의 컴백을 허락하긴 하지만 완전히 인정한 건 아니라는 분석이 나온다. 중국 경제가 어려운 상황에서 당과 국가를 위해 다시 일할 기회를 주지만 기고만장해 까불지는 말라는 뜻이 담겼다는 이야기다.마윈도 이 같은 중국 관방의 서사를 모를 리 없다. 그래서 충심을 보이기 위해 이날 중산복(中山服) 차림을 했다는 거다. 그리고 다른 기업인과 마찬가지로 마윈 또한 코를 박고 시 주석의 말씀을 받아 적기에 바빴다. 이 장면은 중국의 어떤 기업도 당과 정부 위에 있을 수 없다는 걸 상징적으로 보여준다. 마윈이 고위 관료 앞에서 정부를 질타하던 4년 전과는 정반대 모습이다.여기에 마윈 복귀의 한계가 보인다. 돌아오긴 했지만 관방의 틀을 벗어나긴 어렵다. 과연 그런 상황에서 과거와 같은 혁신의 아이콘 역할을 계속할 수 있을까? 미지수다. 봄이 와도 봄 같지 않다는 말이 있는데 마윈 또한 복귀 같지 않은 복귀를 한 건 아닌가 싶다.