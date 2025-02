Hearts2Hearts holds showcase ahead of debut single 'The Chase' release — in pictures

Hearts2Hearts held a showcase on Monday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its debut single, “The Chase.”The eight-member group — Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian And Ye-on — performed the lead track “The Chase,” introduced the B-side track “Butterflies” and answered questions from the media.“The Chase” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the event as Hearts2Hearts posed for the cameras and performed their new track.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [ [email protected]