Hearts2Hearts holds showcase ahead of debut single 'The Chase' release — in pictures

Girl group Hearts2Hearts poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts held a showcase on Monday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its debut single, “The Chase.”
The eight-member group — Jiwoo, Carmen, Yuha, Stella, Juun, A-na, Ian And Ye-on — performed the lead track “The Chase,” introduced the B-side track “Butterflies” and answered questions from the media.
“The Chase” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as Hearts2Hearts posed for the cameras and performed their new track.
Girl group Hearts2Hearts poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts poses for photos during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' Stella during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' Juun during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' Ye-on during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' Yuha during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' Carmen during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' Jiwoo during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' Ian during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of the single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts' A-na during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts performs lead track “The Chase” during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts performs lead track “The Chase” during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts performs lead track “The Chase” during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts performs lead track “The Chase” during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts performs lead track “The Chase” during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts performs lead track “The Chase” during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Hearts2Hearts performs lead track “The Chase” during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Hearts2Hearts answers reporters’ questions during a showcase held on Feb. 24 at the Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first single “The Chase.” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)