The Boyz to release third full album on March 17
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 15:27 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:23
Boy band The Boyz will release its third full-length album, “Unexpected,” on March 17, the group’s agency One Hundred Label said on Monday.
The new album comes three months after the boy band released the winter-themed single "Last Kiss" in December last year. The upcoming album will be The Boyz’s first release under its new agency.
The Boyz debuted in 2017 under IST Entertainment with its first EP “The First.” The band gained popularity after winning Mnet's music competition show "Road to Kingdom" (2020), and has since put out hits including “Thrill Ride” (2021), “Whisper” (2022) and “Watch It” (2023).
The 11-member band consists of: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric.
The band is currently wrapping up its fan concert series titled "The B Land." During the series, The Boyz hosted three shows in Seoul from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 and finished two shows in Japan on Saturday and Sunday. The final show of the series is being held on Feb. 24 in Japan.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)