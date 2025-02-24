 Tomorrow X Together to release special content for 6th anniversary of debut
Tomorrow X Together to release special content for 6th anniversary of debut

Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:11 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:21
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together will release new content starting from Tuesday as part of its annual “Dream Week” event to celebrate the sixth anniversary of its debut, its agency BigHit Music said on Monday.
 
Tomorrow X Together will unveil special photos, videos, interviews and other content from Tuesday through March 4.
 

Tomorrow X Together’s “Dream Week” runs annually under different themes every year to celebrate its anniversary.
 
This year’s theme is “stars,” giving the upcoming content the slogans of “Stargazing” and “Look up at the stars,” according to BigHit Music.
 
Tomorrow X Together will kick off the "Act: Promise - EP. 2" world tour with three concerts in Incheon on March 7, 8 and 9. The band will perform in Barcelona on March 20, London on March 25, Berlin on March 27 and Amsterdam on April 1.
 
The tour will then continue in Kanagawa, Japan, on March 12 and 13, followed by performances in Aichi on April 25 and 26, Fukuoka on April 29 and 30, Osaka on May 17 and 18 and Tokyo on May 24 and 25. Two concerts will take place in Macau on May 10 and 11.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
