Ryu Jun-yeol occult film to premiere on Netflix on March 21

A new occult film, “Revelations,” will premiere on Netflix on March 21, the streaming platform announced Monday.The film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, behind hit film "Train to Busan" (2016) and Netflix series "Hellbound" (2021-24), follows a pastor who believes that he is destined to punish the criminal behind a missing persons case and a detective who is haunted by visions of her dead sister while being assigned to the case. "Revelations" is written by Choi Gyu-seok, who was also behind the “Hellbound” series.The film features actors Ryu Jun-yeol portraying pastor Min-chan and Shin Hyun-been as detective Yeon-hee.Acclaimed auteur Alfonso Cuarón, who was behind films “Roma” (2019) and “Gravity” (2013), also collaborated in the film as an executive producer, according to Netflix.BY KIM JI-YE [ [email protected]