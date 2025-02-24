 Ryu Jun-yeol occult film to premiere on Netflix on March 21
Ryu Jun-yeol occult film to premiere on Netflix on March 21

Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 15:56
Still from Netflix film ″Revelations″ [NETFLIX]

A new occult film, “Revelations,” will premiere on Netflix on March 21, the streaming platform announced Monday.  
 
The film, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, behind hit film "Train to Busan" (2016) and Netflix series "Hellbound" (2021-24), follows a pastor who believes that he is destined to punish the criminal behind a missing persons case and a detective who is haunted by visions of her dead sister while being assigned to the case. "Revelations" is written by Choi Gyu-seok, who was also behind the “Hellbound” series.   
 

The film features actors Ryu Jun-yeol portraying pastor Min-chan and Shin Hyun-been as detective Yeon-hee.
 
Acclaimed auteur Alfonso Cuarón, who was behind films “Roma” (2019) and “Gravity” (2013), also collaborated in the film as an executive producer, according to Netflix.  
 
Poster for upcoming Netflix occult film ″Revelations″ [NETFLIX]

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]


