 Psy receives honorary diploma from Yonsei University
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:07 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:20
Singer Psy receives an honorary diploma at Yonsei University's graduation ceremony held on Feb. 24. [YONHAP]

Singer Psy received an honorary diploma from Yonsei University on Monday.
 
“We acknowledge Psy’s contributions in elevating Yonsei’s reputation through his outstanding artistic and social endeavors,” Yonsei University said in its press release.  
 

Psy, known for his global hit “Gangnam Style” (2012), became a honorary professor at Yonsei University’s Institute of Arts in 2023.
 
The singer, who debuted with "Bird” in 2001, is known for hits like “Champion” (2002), "Gentleman" (2013) and "Right Now” (2010).
 
Psy founded his own K-pop agency, P Nation, in 2019, which currently is behind boy band TNX and artists Heize, Swings and Crush.
 
He is set to star in Apple TV+'s new competition series tentatively titled “Kpopped." The eight-episode competition show will feature pop artists performing their biggest hits while collaborating with top K-pop idols, according to a press release from Apple TV+ on Feb. 6.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
