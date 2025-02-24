Defense Ministry to review creating internal reporting channel regarding Dec. 3 martial law
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 15:45
The ministry's spokesperson, Jeon Ha-kyou, made the remark when asked about the need for such measures within the ministry as dozens of military officials have been under investigation for their alleged involvement in Yoon's failed bid to impose martial law on Dec. 3.
“As investigations have been taking place, the ministry has not made such measures but will review them,” Jeon said during a regular briefing. "[I] think it would be meaningful.”
Testimonies regarding the brief martial law have surfaced through media reports, leading to some calls for an internal reporting system that could help uncover details of the operations.
“There aren't any specific plans as of yet, and further examinations need to be made, such as whether it is legally feasible,” a ministry official said. “While it might feel a bit late, it is worth being reviewed.”
