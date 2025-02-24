2 Koreans robbed, killed in Madagascar
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:04
Two Korean missionaries were killed in an armed robbery incident in Madagascar, according to diplomatic sources on Monday.
Several armed assailants brandishing sharp weapons attacked the two Korean nationals near a local church on Friday.
The victims were transported to a hospital but were both pronounced dead. The victims were related and had been actively engaged in volunteer work in the local community.
The killers remain at large as of Monday. The Korean government has urged local law enforcement to conduct a swift investigation into the attack.
The victims' bereaved family members are in transit to Madagascar, according to diplomatic sources.
A Korean consul in Madagascar has reportedly visited the crime scene and hospital to provide assistance to local authorities.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
