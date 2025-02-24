North Korea-Russia cooperation escalates global threats, says Ukrainian ambassador to Seoul
North Korea’s growing involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine — from supplying ammunition to deploying troops — could ultimately strengthen Pyongyang’s military capabilities against South Korea, experts and diplomats from Ukraine, Germany and Korea warned at a forum in Seoul on Monday.
Dmytro Ponomarenko, the ambassador of Ukraine to Korea, emphasized the war in Ukraine is not just a European issue but a global security crisis. The forum was co-hosted by the Ukrainian Embassy, the German Embassy, Kyiv-based think tank New Europe Center and Goethe-Institut in Seoul to mark the third year of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The war is not just about Ukraine. Its consequences extend far beyond our borders, affecting European and global stability, food security and international security," said Ponomarenko in his opening remarks. "The deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea further escalates these threats."
Pyongyang has also supplied missiles and drones Ukraine now faces on the battlefield, she added, while North Korea’s support has extended to troop deployments.
"There were around 12,000 of them [North Korean troops], with 4,000 either killed or wounded," she said. "But now, according to the information we are receiving from our institutions and intelligence service, they are thinking about dispatching another around 2,000 people there."
Panelists stressed that the cooperation goes beyond simple arms transfers — it allows North Korea to test and refine its weapons in real-time combat, gaining valuable tactical experience that could be used against South Korea in the future.
"They already upgraded the missiles because they were not very precise initially. Now, they have become more and more precise," warned Getmanchuk.
While much attention has focused on North Korea, experts at the forum pointed to China’s crucial role in keeping Russia’s war going.
Evidence suggests that Chinese-manufactured components have been found in North Korean missiles, further linking Beijing to Pyongyang’s expanding military capabilities.
"Research of North Korean missiles shows that they mainly contained components from Chinese companies manufactured in 2023 or 2024," said Nataliya Butyrska, a senior fellow at the New Europe Center.
"China has gained a lot economically from Russia," said Prof. Jun Hea-won from the Seoul-based Institute of Foreign Affairs and National Security. "On one hand, they want to continue that. On the other hand, China wants to maintain its image as a peace-seeking country, perhaps in anticipation of participating in Ukraine’s reconstruction once the war ends."
On the strategic side, China might fear that if Ukraine won the war with U.S. help, Beijing could be Washington's next target, Jun said.
"History shows that this past leads to even more tragic events," Butyrska said. "That is why we need unity more than ever now, both in supporting Ukraine and defending the international order based on principles of democracy, freedom and respect for international law."
Seoul has provided economic and medical aid to Ukraine but has refrained from directly supplying weapons — mainly due to concerns over potential Russian retaliation.
However, some panelists argued that South Korea must be more active, especially since North Korea is already deeply involved in the conflict.
"With that regard, South Korea's support should be highly increased — not just because it's our burden as well, but because this is the right thing to do," said Jun.
Some analysts compared Ukraine’s current struggle and South Korea’s security model — where an armistice exists, but a final peace remains elusive.
However, experts at the forum rejected the idea that Ukraine should settle for a divided, frozen conflict.
"So how do we envision security guarantees for Ukraine if the only thing left of the Korean model is a line dividing the country?" said Leonid Litra, a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. "I mean, does it make sense for us? It doesn't."
Instead, panelists argued that Ukraine needs strong and lasting security guarantees rather than a fragile ceasefire that could embolden Russia in the long run.
