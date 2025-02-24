 Education ministry, ADB launch scholarship program for foreign students
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:41
Acting President Choi Sang-mok and Masatsugu Asakawa, president of the Asian Development Bank, speaks during a meeting in May 5, 2024. [NEWS1]

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has launched a new scholarship program to support up to 50 foreign students in pursuing degrees in Korea.
 
The ADB-ROK Scholarships is the latest addition to Korea's Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) program, a national merit initiative that provides international students with the opportunity to study in Korea at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. ROK refers to the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.
 

Foreign students recommended by ADB-affiliated universities will receive the scholarship covering a range of expenses including tuition, travel and living costs. 
 
The scholarship was established as part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two entities in August last year. 
 
A ceremony to celebrate the launch of the scholarship will take place at the ADB headquarters in Manila, Philippines, on Tuesday.
 
The first session will include presentations from key figures, including the vice president of the University of Batangas. The second session will focus on the scholarship application process.
 
“We hope that the launch of this scholarship will strengthen communication between Korean universities and leading Asian institutions, attract outstanding international students and contribute to the internationalization of Korea’s higher education,” said Park Sung-min, Deputy Minister for Planning and Coordination in the Ministry of Education.
 
As of last year, the Education Ministry has financially supported 17,532 foreign students from 160 countries through GKS.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
