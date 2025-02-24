More Korean universities get Ieqas certification as visa rules tighten for some
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:39 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 19:35
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The Ministry of Education announced Monday the universities certified under the International Education Quality Assurance System (Ieqas), along with institutions that will face stricter student visa screening due to failing to meet education standards.
A total of 158 universities received Ieqas certification for their degree programs, an increase of 24 from the previous year. For language programs, 103 universities were certified, up by 13.
The Education Ministry evaluates the international education quality of Korean universities’ degree and language programs annually, considering factors such as support for international students, dropout rates and illegal stay rates.
Certified universities were notified on Feb. 21, and the Education Ministry will publish the list on the government's Study in Korea website.
Ieqas-certified universities benefit from eased student visa screening procedures and receive priority for participation in government-organized overseas study abroad fairs.
Additionally, the Education Ministry designated 27 institutions as excellent Ieqas universities, granting them further advantages, such as automatic selection as host universities for the Global Korea Scholarship and additional government-led promotion.
Pusan National University earned recognition for its efforts in attracting international students, including admitting 17 students recommended by Ethiopia’s Minister of Education. The university also collaborated with Myanmar’s Education Ministry and high schools in Kazakhstan and Mongolia.
Ewha Womans University was selected for its academic support system, the Ewha Academic Assistance System for International Students. Kyungbok University was acknowledged for offering up to 200 hours of free Topik classes and providing international students with assistance in registering for the test through its Office of International Affairs.
Universities that failed to receive Ieqas certification — particularly those with high illegal stay rates, high tuition burdens and a significant number of students with low Korean proficiency — will be subject to stricter student visa screening procedures.
The penalties will take effect starting in the fall semester of 2025 and will last for one year.
Eleven universities will face stricter visa screening for their degree programs: Sehan University, Joong-Ang Sangha University, Chodang University, Gwangju Health University, Busan Arts College, Songgok University, Hanyoung University, Gyeongan Graduate University, TLBU Graduate Law School, Seoul University of Buddhism and Ezra Bible Institute for Graduate Studies.
Thirteen institutions will be penalized for their language programs: Kwangju Women's University, Dongduk Women's University, Sangji University, U1 University, Jeju International University, Chodang University, Calvin University, Halla University, Catholic Sangji College, Woosong College, Jeonju Kijeon College, Hanyoung University and TLBU Graduate Law School.
Previously, the ministry referred to these institutions as schools restricted from obtaining student visas. However, starting this year, they will be designated as universities subject to stricter student visa screenings.
While these schools will face significantly tougher visa procedures, the ministry clarified that admitting international students will not be entirely impossible.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)