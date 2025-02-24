Samyang Group's foundations offer scholarships to 213 students
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:22
- LEE TAE-HEE
Samyang Group's Yangyoung Foundation and Sudang Foundation offered scholarships to 213 students, selecting its first batch of international student scholars this year.
A scholarship awards ceremony was held on Monday, offering scholarships of total 1.64 billion won ($1.15 million) to 213 students.
Of them, 87 are Korean university students and 39 are international students enrolled in Korean universities. The students will be offered full scholarships and given a monthly stipend of 500,000 won ($351).
Another 70 high school students were also selected for the scholarship, receiving 1 million won a year. A total of 17 art high school students were also chosen, receiving scholarships up for 3 million won per quarter.
This is the first year the foundations are offering scholarships to international students and students attending arts high schools.
"I had to cover not only tuition but also living expenses like rent and daily costs, but the scholarship allowed me to relieve some of that financial burden," said Nguyen Thi Minh Anh, a student at Hanyang University selected for the scholarship. "I will focus even more on my studies and do my best to grow into global talent that contributes to the development of both Korea and Vietnam."
