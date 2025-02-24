52% says Yoon's impeachment should be upheld

More than half of all Koreans said the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol to remove him from office for his short-lived martial law declaration, a survey showed Monday.According to a survey by Realmeter of 1,006 people aged 18 and older conducted last Thursday and Friday, 52 percent of the respondents said the court should rule to dismiss Yoon, while 45.1 percent said it should reinstate him as president following his impeachment by the National Assembly in December.In the same survey, 50.7 percent replied they viewed the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial process to be "fair," while 45 percent said it was "unfair."The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.The final hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial will be held Tuesday, increasing the likelihood a verdict will be delivered in mid-March.Yonhap