PPP lawmakers visit CIO to protest alleged warrant fishing, 'foul play' in Yoon investigation
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 19:31 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 19:39
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Some 20 conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers on Monday visited the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) headquarters in Gyeonggi to protest against its warrants on the eve of the final hearing of Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.
Earlier in the day, PPP lawmakers from the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee held a press conference at the National Assembly in western Seoul and demanded the immediate release of Yoon, calling the investigative authority’s behavior "foul play."
They also condemned Yoon’s detainment as “illegal” and an “insurrection that violates the Constitution.”
The lawmakers accused the CIO of turning to liberal judges at the Seoul Western District Court after realizing judges at the Seoul Central District Court would be unfavorable to the agency.
“It has now become evident that the CIO applied to the Seoul Western District Court for its warrants by bypassing the Seoul Central District Court, the CIO's prescribed governing court,” the PPP lawmakers said.
On Jan. 19, the Seoul Western District Court approved the CIO’s warrant request and issued a detention warrant against Yoon.
The governing act of the CIO stipulates that the Seoul Central District Court adjudicate the first trial of cases handled by the CIO. However, the provision leaves discretion to prosecutors, allowing them to refer the case to the specific court considering details of cases and defendants.
The PPP lawmakers also said the CIO avoided addressing suspicions about whether the Seoul Central District Court had rejected their warrant requests before the Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant against Yoon.
On Friday, legal representatives of Yoon claimed the CIO hid that the Seoul Central District Court dismissed their requests for search and communication warrants. After the rejection, they argued, the CIO applied to the Seoul Western District Court for search and arrest warrants against Yoon.
However, the CIO said it never submitted warrant requests to the Seoul Central District Court, adding that it first applied to the Seoul Western District Court.
In the press conference, the PPP lawmakers additionally demanded CIO Chief Oh Dong-woon resign and that the agency disclose specific details regarding warrant issuances.
The PPP lawmakers said detaining Yoon based on an illegitimate warrant amounted to the crimes of falsifying public documents, obstructing official duty and power abuse.
They also demanded the agency be disbanded and requested a state inspection into why the CIO “concealed” its warrant filing and issuance history.
“It has now been revealed that the CIO selectively chose judges and concealed the truth,” Rep. Na Kyung-won said, adding that the CIO "should have never been created.”
On the same day, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong challenged DP leader Lee Jae-myung to a one-on-one debate on state affairs, including inheritance tax reform, politics and social issues, without a time limit.
