Arrival cards for foreign travelers now digital
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:08
Foreign travelers entering Korea can now submit their arrival cards online in advance using smartphones.
The Ministry of Justice announced on Monday that the online arrival card system (www.e-arrivalcard.go.kr) is now available, allowing travelers to fill out the information online up to three days before arriving in Korea.
The website supports seven languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese and Russian.
International travelers visiting Korea for short-term stays of up to 90 days previously had to fill out a paper card by hand upon arrival at the airport, and immigration officers would manually check the forms.
This new online process is expected to reduce waiting times for arrival inspections and help alleviate airport congestion, the ministry said in its press release.
Travelers can still choose to submit the paper form at the airport until the end of this year to minimize confusion during the initial phase of implementation.
With the online system, users can simply scan the passport information page with their portrait with their phones to automatically fill out their personal details.
Travelers will receive a confirmation email once the online card is successfully submitted, with the card remaining valid for 72 hours.
BY WOO JI-WON
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
