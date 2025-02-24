 Busan sees first plum blossoms of 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Busan sees first plum blossoms of 2025

Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:52
Plum blossoms are blooming in Busan as winter nears its end on Feb. 24. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that daily temperature will climb starting Tuesday nationwide with a daily high of 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Plum blossoms are blooming in Busan as winter nears its end on Feb. 24. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that daily temperature will climb starting Tuesday nationwide with a daily high of 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Plum blossoms are blooming in Busan as winter nears its end on Feb. 24. 
 
The Korea Meteorological Administration said that daily temperature will climb starting Tuesday nationwide with a daily high of 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit). 
 
People observe blossoming plum in Busan on Feb. 24. [NEWS1]

People observe blossoming plum in Busan on Feb. 24. [NEWS1]

tags korea busan spring flower winter nature

More in Social Affairs

Busan sees first plum blossoms of 2025

'Captain America' cosplayer who claimed to be CIA agent, Trump official behind far-right media outlet's fake news

Muan residents rebuke proposal to shift international flights to Gwangju Airport

Jeju Air introduces new measures against battery fires

Arrival cards for foreign travelers now digital

Related Stories

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] 4 sunny spots to enjoy spring's early blossoms

Soaking in springtime sun

Everland prepares for tulip festival

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Escape the ordinary at these four unique outdoor destinations for spring fun

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Camellias, Confucianism and cephalopods in Seocheon County
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)