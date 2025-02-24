Busan sees first plum blossoms of 2025
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 18:52
Plum blossoms are blooming in Busan as winter nears its end on Feb. 24. The Korea Meteorological Administration said that daily temperature will climb starting Tuesday nationwide with a daily high of 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Plum blossoms are blooming in Busan as winter nears its end on Feb. 24.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said that daily temperature will climb starting Tuesday nationwide with a daily high of 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
People observe blossoming plum in Busan on Feb. 24. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)