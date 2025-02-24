Jeju Air introduces new measures against battery fires
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:39
- LIM JEONG-WON
Jeju Air introduced lithium battery fire suppression pouches to help prevent and extinguish battery fires that may occur onboard, the airline announced on Monday.
When battery overheating or expansion is detected onboard, the crew can don heat-resistant gloves and place the battery in a pouch and move it to the galley – the kitchenette of the aircraft – at the aft for storage.
The pouches introduced are made of silica, a flame-retardant material that can withstand up to 1,600 degrees Celsius on the outside, and contains a vermiculite pad on the inside. If a battery ignites inside the pouch, the vermiculite melts in the heat and coats the battery, blocking oxygen to extinguish the flames.
Jeju Air said that this pouch passed testing by the Korea Apparel Testing & Research Institute (KATRI), an internationally accredited testing and certification agency.
“We have introduced fire suppression pouches on all aircraft to minimize the risk of battery fires," a Jeju Air official said. "We will do our best to ensure safe air travel for our customers.”
After a fire broke out on an Air Busan passenger plane preparing for takeoff at Gimhae International Airport on Jan. 28, domestic airlines have been strengthening onboard safety management of small electronic devices such as portable battery chargers.
Jeju Air passengers must agree to carry lithium batteries such as portable battery chargers on their person and keep them in a visible place instead of placing them in overhead bins before boarding in order to check in.
Jeju Air allows up to five portable battery chargers per person for batteries under 100 Watt-hours, and up to 15 lithium-based battery-equipped electronic devices – such as laptops and cameras – per person.
In addition, up to two devices equipped with batteries over 100 Watt-hours but under 160 Watt-hours and portable battery chargers are allowed per person. Batteries over 160 Watt-hours are not allowed to be carried on flights.
