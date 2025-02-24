 “Have a pawsome move!”
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 19:54
A professional dog trainer looks after puppies at the Naepumae center in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Feb. 24.

A professional dog trainer looks after puppies at the Naepumae center in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Feb. 24. Seodaemun District announced that starting on this day, it will operate a “moving day pet day care" service where residents can drop off their canine companions while relocating. [YONHAP]
