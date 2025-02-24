Three years of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine

Three years ago, on Feb. 24, 2022, Russia launched an illegal, unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. A week later, 141 member states of the United Nations deplored in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and recalled that it violated the UN Charter. They reaffirmed their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. This very large group of nations, which included the Republic of Korea and the 27 EU Member States, demanded that Russia should immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and unconditionally withdraw its military forces from Ukraine. Since then, a series of other widely supported UN resolutions have reiterated similar condemnations of Russia.We want to thank the Republic of Korea for its resolute condemnation of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, as a grave violation of international law, and the support it has provided to Ukraine. We encourage the ROK to continue.The Republic of Korea is impacted by this war also because of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) supply of weapons and troops to Russia in its war against Ukraine. The EU and the ROK are closely monitoring what Russia provides to the DPRK in return for its provision of arms and military personnel, including Russia’s possible provision of materials and technology to the DPRK in support of Pyongyang’s military objectives, which could threaten peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across the globe.Three years later, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine persists and has devastating and long-lasting consequences not only for Ukraine, but also for European security, other regions and global stability. It continues to have an adverse impact on global food security, energy, the global economy, nuclear security and safety, and the environment.This aggression has led to dire human rights and humanitarian consequences. Russia’s attacks have targeted civilians and civilian objects, including critical energy infrastructure, which in some cases has increased the risk of a nuclear accident. Russia’s aggression is affecting Ukrainian women and children, persons with disabilities and older persons, including refugees and internally displaced persons. The war has also profound effects on the mental health of people, in particular children, amplifying the trauma and its consequences for future generations.Against all odds and in spite of Russia’s deployment of its massive military force, Ukraine has managed to hold out and maintain its independence. Ukraine's resistance has limited Russia’s illegal territorial conquests, which have resulted in heavy losses on Russian troops and equipment, and heavy losses also for DPRK soldiers who have been used as cannon fodder by Russia. Three years into the war, Russia has not reached any of its objectives, and will not reach them.Russia has proved it can’t be trusted; while being a permanent member of the UNSC, it is breaking international law, including the UN Charter, using military force. If Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, other countries may feel emboldened to use force for territorial gains. This is not in the interest of the international community.No one wants peace more than Ukraine, a peace that honors the sacrifice of the country and the fallen Ukrainians. It is actively working with nearly 100 countries to achieve a just and lasting peace, so that the horrors of these last years are not revisited ever again. We are ready to support Ukraine in achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with its interest, the UN Charter and international law.Ukraine needs peace through strength. Europe will support Ukraine to achieve a just, stable and lasting peace from a position of strength. However, in the process of achieving peace, there can be no decision on Ukraine and on Europe without Ukraine and Europe’s engagement. Any agreement without Ukraine and Europe will fail. A just peace must guarantee that Russia will no longer be a threat to Ukraine, Europe or its neighbors, and that Russia ceases to be a threat to international security.Today, Russia is still attacking and Ukrainians are still fighting. The EU will continue to stand with Ukraine and do whatever it takes to ensure that Ukraine remains a free, independent and sovereign state. Having so far provided more than 134 billion euros ($140 billion) in humanitarian, financial, economic and military support, the EU and its member states are together the largest contributor to Ukraine's security from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. Our support has been crucial to help Ukraine in its recovery, reconstruction and reforms, including those needed on the path toward EU membership. We will remain by the side of Ukraine: in the negotiations, providing security guarantees, in reconstruction and as a future member of the European Union.