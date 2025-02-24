Monday’s fortune: Steady steps bring fortune
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Healthy | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
You may make a pleasant expenditure.
A peaceful day awaits.
Be confident and courageous — take on new challenges.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
Focus on giving rather than receiving.
Keep yourself warm.
Align yourself with your superiors.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Cautious | ❤️ Conflicted | 🧭 North
Pay attention to your body's signals.
Silence is golden — avoid unnecessary talk.
Stay low-key and avoid standing out.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 East
Choose vegetables and fruits over meat.
Take things one step at a time — don’t rush.
You may have to make an important decision.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
Complete your tasks without delay.
Keep a steady pace — not too fast, not too slow.
Overcome laziness and stay productive.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Healthy | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
Expect moments of joy.
A rewarding and meaningful day.
Fortune and luck may favor you today.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Healthy | ❤️ Passionate | 🧭 West
Live with passion, regardless of age.
Be confident and take on challenges.
Do not procrastinate — complete today’s tasks today.
🐏 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 South
Learning never stops, no matter your age.
Build cooperative relationships.
Success takes time — do not expect immediate results.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
Seek growth through collaboration.
Prioritize teamwork over working alone.
Stick together as a strong team — it will lead to success.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealous | 🧭 North
Let go of rigid mindsets and avoid prejudices.
Be proactive and complete your tasks ahead of others.
Do not let jealousy hold you back.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generous | 🧭 North
Take a warm bath to relax your body.
Praise and encouragement can motivate even the toughest.
Early preparation leads to success.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Healthy | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
Appreciate the present — it’s better than the past.
Laying a solid foundation is crucial — start with a strong first step.
You may receive compliments today.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
