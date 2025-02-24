Lee Kang-in picks up fifth assist of season in 3-2 win over Lyon
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 16:48 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 17:24
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in picked up an assist in a 3-2 win over Lyon at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France on Sunday, bringing his 2024-25 season contribution to six goals and five assists.
Lee was subbed in during the 74th minute and fed the ball to Achraf Hakimi in the 85th minute in the penalty box, allowing him to net his second goal of the game and put the score at 3-1.
Corentin Tolisso pulled one back for Lyon in stoppage time, but the damage was already done.
Sunday’s fixture remained goalless until the action-packed second half, during which Hakimi opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, and Ousmane Dembele doubled the lead six minutes later. Rayan Cherki provided Lyon some hope by scoring in the 83rd minute before Hakimi stood up.
PSG continued their undefeated streak in Ligue 1 with Sunday’s victory, with the club sitting 13 points clear at the top of the league table as of press time Monday.
The reigning Ligue 1 champions are the only club of Europe’s top five major leagues without a loss this season, counting 18 wins and five draws from their opening 23 fixtures.
Lee has featured, and made all of his goal contributions this season, in all 23 league matches. The Korean midfielder has also had a busy schedule outside Ligue 1, having made 14 more appearances in the Champions League, French Cup and Trophee des Champions.
The 24-year-old will have more Champions League action to catch, as PSG are set to face Liverpool in the round of 16 in March.
The full schedule comes before Lee’s potential call-up to the Korean national team, which will face Oman and Jordan during the March international break. Lee is a regular midfielder pick for Korea with 35 caps under his belt.
Korea manager Hong Myung-bo is expected to announce his roster near the international break.
Korea will play Oman in a 2026 World Cup qualifier at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 20 before their clash against Jordan on March 25 in Suwon, Gyeonggi.
