Taeguk Ladies thrash Thailand 4-0 in Pink Ladies Cup
Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 15:05 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 17:24
- PAIK JI-HWAN
The Korean women’s football team thrashed Thailand 4-0 in the Pink Ladies Cup on Sunday, securing their second consecutive win in the tournament.
Korea made the fixture at Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in the United Arab Emirates a one-sided affair in the first half.
Lee Geum-min was the first to get on the scoresheet, tucking in a loose ball in the Thai penalty box in the 24th minute, with Choe Yu-ri controlling a cross from the right flank and slotting the ball home in the 32nd minute to double the advantage.
Ji So-yun ran onto a through ball and slid to beat the keeper to it to add one more, extending record as Korea's all-time top scorer regardless of gender to 72 goals.
A fourth goal from Moon Eun-ju in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper sealed Korea’s second win in as many matches in the Pink Ladies Cup.
Sunday’s win puts Korea at the top of the six-team Pink Ladies Cup table, where the country is tied on points with second-place Russia at six, with Korea claiming an edge on goal difference — the second deciding factor.
Korea has not only scored the most goals at seven, but also remain the only country to not concede a single goal so far.
The Taeguk Ladies will play their next match against India on Wednesday, which will be their final fixture of the tournament, as it does not have a knockout stage. The team with the most points at the end of the round-robin competition is the winner.
For Korea, the Pink Ladies Cup serves as a tuneup before the country’s two-friendly series against Australia in April, which comes before the 2026 Asian Cup, the qualifying tournament for the 2027 World Cup.
A Pink Ladies Cup victory would mark manager Shin Sang-woo’s first title with the Korean women's national team after taking the helm only in October last year.
