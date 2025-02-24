 Taeguk Ladies thrash Thailand 4-0 in Pink Ladies Cup
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Taeguk Ladies thrash Thailand 4-0 in Pink Ladies Cup

Published: 24 Feb. 2025, 15:05 Updated: 24 Feb. 2025, 17:24
The Korean women's football team celebrates during a friendly with the Philippines at Icheon Sports Complex in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on April 8, 2024. [NEWS1]

The Korean women's football team celebrates during a friendly with the Philippines at Icheon Sports Complex in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on April 8, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
The Korean women’s football team thrashed Thailand 4-0 in the Pink Ladies Cup on Sunday, securing their second consecutive win in the tournament.
 

Related Article

 
Korea made the fixture at Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in the United Arab Emirates a one-sided affair in the first half.
 
Lee Geum-min was the first to get on the scoresheet, tucking in a loose ball in the Thai penalty box in the 24th minute, with Choe Yu-ri controlling a cross from the right flank and slotting the ball home in the 32nd minute to double the advantage.
 
Ji So-yun ran onto a through ball and slid to beat the keeper to it to add one more, extending record as Korea's all-time top scorer regardless of gender to 72 goals.
 
A fourth goal from Moon Eun-ju in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper sealed Korea’s second win in as many matches in the Pink Ladies Cup.
 
Sunday’s win puts Korea at the top of the six-team Pink Ladies Cup table, where the country is tied on points with second-place Russia at six, with Korea claiming an edge on goal difference — the second deciding factor.
 
Korea has not only scored the most goals at seven, but also remain the only country to not concede a single goal so far.
 
The Taeguk Ladies will play their next match against India on Wednesday, which will be their final fixture of the tournament, as it does not have a knockout stage. The team with the most points at the end of the round-robin competition is the winner.
 
For Korea, the Pink Ladies Cup serves as a tuneup before the country’s two-friendly series against Australia in April, which comes before the 2026 Asian Cup, the qualifying tournament for the 2027 World Cup.
 
A Pink Ladies Cup victory would mark manager Shin Sang-woo’s first title with the Korean women's national team after taking the helm only in October last year.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Taeguk Ladies Pink Ladies Cup Korea Thailand

More in Football

Lee Kang-in picks up fifth assist of season in 3-2 win over Lyon

Taeguk Ladies thrash Thailand 4-0 in Pink Ladies Cup

Korea beat Uzbekistan in shootout in AFC U-20 Asian Cup quarterfinals

Spurs' Son bags 2 assists in 4-1 win over Ipswich

Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung gets goal, assist in win over FC St. Pauli

Related Stories

Korean women’s football team to compete in UAE's Pink Ladies Cup

Korean women's team to face Canada in June friendly

Korea to play Haiti in pre-World Cup friendly on July 8

Korea continue Arnold Clark Cup slide with 2-1 loss to Belgium

Korea overcome early wobble to beat Zambia 5-2
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)