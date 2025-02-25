Open-and-shut case: Self-employed report terrible 2024
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 18:07
A pedestrian in Seoul on Feb. 25 walks past a vacant retail property, which previously contained a store that opened in September 2022 but closed only three years later.
According to a Federation of Korean Industries survey of 500 self-employed people, sales and net income deteriorated significantly last year. The same demographic experienced a steep surge in debt defaults, hitting 155,060 in 2024.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)