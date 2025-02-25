 Seoul expands greenbelt zones to stimulate investment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Seoul expands greenbelt zones to stimulate investment

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 18:12
Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on Feb. 25. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on Feb. 25. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

 
The government will expand the total area of greenbelt zones eligible for development, marking the first such expansion in 17 years, acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday.
 
This decision, the first of its kind since 2008, is part of the government's efforts to stimulate investment amid an anticipated economic slowdown driven by unfavorable trade conditions, political uncertainty and sluggish recovery in domestic demand.
 
“This initiative will actively support various strategic projects at both national and regional levels, including industrial complexes, logistics hubs and urban development projects,” Choi said during a meeting with ministers on economic affairs.
 
“Corporate investment is the lifeline of our economy,” he added, pledging all-out efforts to support investment by local businesses.
 
Under the new measure, 15 projects have been designated as national and regional strategic initiatives outside the capital area, mostly in the central and southern parts of the country, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
 
Of those, six projects, spanning a total of 42.03 square kilometers (16.23 square miles), will be granted exemption from the maximum amount of greenbelt area that can be released. Three of them are in Busan, while the rest are in Gwangju and Daejeon.
 
“The designation of the 15 projects is part of a broader effort to stimulate local investment and job creation,” the ministry said.
 
The ministry estimates that the projects will require a total of 27.8 trillion won ($19.4 billion) in investment and create various economic benefits, including approximately 380,000 new jobs.
 
The government plans to implement the greenbelt exemptions in phases beginning in the first half of next year.

Yonhap
tags Korea

More in Economy

Industry minister to visit U.S. this week to discuss Trump tariffs

Biz lobbies, PPP rebuke DP's corporate 'good faith law' push

Seoul expands greenbelt zones to stimulate investment

Crypto exchange Upbit hit with operating suspension over antimoney laundering lapse

Open-and-shut case: Self-employed report terrible 2024

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un holds security meeting to discuss military response to alleged South Korean drone infiltration

MBK Partners, Young Poong sweeten tender offer again for Korea Zinc

Kim Jong-un sends birthday message to Putin, praises 'close comradeship'

Kim Jong-un calls for anticorruption measures

Fishing trawler sinks off Korea’s southern coast, leaving 4 dead and 5 missing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)