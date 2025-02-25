 Corporate direct financing spikes 29% in January
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 09:55
Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun [YONHAP]

Corporate direct financing in Korea soared nearly 29 percent in January from a month earlier, data showed Tuesday.
 
Local companies raised a combined 24 trillion won ($16.7 billion) last month by selling stocks and bonds, up 5.33 trillion won, or 28.5 percent, from the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

Stock sales rose to 739 billion won in January from the previous month's 486 billion won, with share sales via initial public offerings more than tripling to 729 billion won over the same period.
 
Corporate bond sales also increased 27.9 percent on month to 23.29 trillion won last month.
 
The value of outstanding corporate bonds stood at 697.23 trillion won as of the end of January, up 4.5 trillion won from a year earlier.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Corporate direct financing

