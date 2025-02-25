 Kospi opens lower to track overnight losses on Wall Street
Kospi opens lower to track overnight losses on Wall Street

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 10:36
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

Shares opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
 
The Kospi fell 18.73 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,626.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

In the United States, major indexes finished weaker, weighed down by losses from Big Tech companies, including Microsoft and Nvidia, amid escalating concerns about possible tariff impositions on Canadian and Mexican goods.
 
The S&P 500 lost 0.5 percent, and the Nasdaq sank 1.21 percent.
 
In Seoul, most shares started in negative territory.
 
Samsung Electronics fell 0.7 percent, and SK hynix dropped 2.44 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor declined 1.21 percent, while LG Energy Solution dipped 2.08 percent.
 
Naver went down 0.88 percent, and Nongshim lost 0.71 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,427.05 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.25 won from the previous session.
 

Yonhap
