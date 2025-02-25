Ayoung Kim wins 2025 LG Guggenheim Award for innovative blend of tech and art
Korean artist Ayoung Kim received the 2025 LG Guggenheim Award for her innovative approach toward arts and technology utilizing virtual reality, game engines and live simulation.
It is the first time a Korean artist has been recognized for the award, now in its third year this year.
The prize is part of the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology initiative, a joint project between Guggenheim and LG Corp. to acknowledge and appreciate artists who work with both art and technology.
Kim's work has been selected by an international jury of leaders in contemporary art, according to LG Corp., and Kim will receive prize money of $100,000.
“At its core, Ayoung Kim’s pathbreaking work invites viewers not only to marvel at her technical mastery but also to engage with deep questions about time and the human experience in an accelerating digital age," said Naomi Beckwith, deputy director and Jennifer and David Stockman chief curator at the Guggenheim New York, in a press release.
"By revealing the convergence of machines and humanity, her visionary work illuminates the most pressing challenges of our era. I am both honored and proud that Kim is recognized as a leading voice through this award."
Kim's works have emphasized the importance of AI literacy in many forms of art, including videos utilizing various technologies such as virtual reality.
Her "Delivery Dancer" series, for example, which was inspired by her Covid-19 pandemic experiences, shows an interaction between female motorcycle riders in Seoul and AI. Scenarios for her video works have been assisted by AI.
A celebratory event for Kim's win will be held in the The Guggenheim Museum in New York on May 8, followed by a program where Kim introduces her artwork to audiences in the latter half of the year.
