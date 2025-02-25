Grains of gold: Bar unavailability drives consumers to smaller products
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 13:03
An employee at a jewelry store in Jongno District, central Seoul, compares 3.75-gram (0.13-ounce) gold nuggets to one-gram gold spheres and grains of rice on Feb. 24.
With a dearth of gold bars at banks due to supply issues on the back of intense demand on exploding prices, smaller gold products are gaining popularity.
