Hyundai Motor, Samsung to co-develop batteries optimized for robots
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 16:37
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Hyundai Motor and Kia inked a deal with Samsung SDI on Monday for the co-development of specialized robot batteries, an agreement key to auto manufacturer's push into robotics as demand grows for smaller and more specialized cells.
Under the deal, Samsung SDI will develop high-capacity material to increase energy density and efficiency while Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab will evaluate and “enhance the performance” of the developed robot batteries. The resulting products will have a high energy density and be optimized for the limited space inside modern robots.
“Most sectors in the robotics industry use batteries that are [designed] for power tools or light electric vehicles, as there are no specialized batteries for robots in the market,” Hyundai Motor Group said in a press release Tuesday.
Batteries designed for tools or EVs are usually the wrong shape for robots' modules, meaning developers aren't able to fit as large of a battery as they could. The former also tend to run much larger, and the smaller ones that can fit in robots are generally designed for power efficiency rather than straight wattage.
The companies signed the joint development memorandum of understanding at the Hyundai Motor Group’s Uiwang Research Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, on Monday, with Hyun Dong-jin, head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab, and Samsung SDI Head of Strategic Marketing Cho Han-jae in attendance.
“By combining the advanced technology of the Robotics Lab with Samsung SDI’s battery technology, we anticipate accelerating the development of competitive robot products that meet diverse consumer needs,” Hyun said in a statement.
The agreement is a big step for Hyundai Motor Group’s Robotics Lab, which has been pursuing a breakthrough in battery-powered robots. The company has delved into robotic exoskeletons, service robots and wheeled robots since its founding in 2018, but its industrial exoskeleton, X-ble Shoulder, is not battery-powered.
Samsung SDI signed a deal to supply Hyundai Motor with EV batteries starting in 2026.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)