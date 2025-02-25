KHNP takes nuclear option global with international institution
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 18:18 Updated: 25 Feb. 2025, 19:14
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) launched an international institution for the Advanced Power Reactor (APR) type of nuclear reactor on Feb. 25.
The APR Owners Group, abbreviated to APROG, includes KHNP and Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, which operates the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.
It is KHNP's first time establishing an international institution.
The launching ceremony was held at the Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, western Seoul on Feb. 24.
BY CHO YONG-JUN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
