Korean space agency to introduce reusable rockets by 2035

Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:04 Updated: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:09
Yoon Young-bin, head of the Korea AeroSpace Administration, holds a briefing at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Feb. 24, on the agency's plan to modify the country's next-generation space rocket into a reusable system. [YONHAP]

Korea plans to modify its next-generation space rocket into a reusable system and acquire such technology by 2035, the state-run space agency said Tuesday.
 
Under a revised plan for the next-generation space rocket development, the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said it will focus on developing the core technologies necessary for the reusability of the country's next-generation space rocket.
 

The plan was announced at the third National Space Committee meeting.
 
The agency said the country's 2032 lunar mission plan, however, will involve using a nonreusable launch system.
 
"We believe it is the right time to discuss strategies for both launching a lunar lander independently and developing an economically viable (reusable) space launch vehicle," Yoon Young-bin, head of KASA, said earlier.
 
Discussions with existing industry participants, including Hanwha Aerospace Co., surrounding the plan revision, however, may present challenges, as the project has been pursued under the premise of developing a nonreusable system.
 
Yoon acknowledged potential issues regarding whether the current contractors will remain on the project or whether the project will be reopened to new participants, stating that further review is needed.
 
Yonhap
