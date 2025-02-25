No dilly-dallying here: Baemin's delivery bot hits the streets of Gangnam
Published: 25 Feb. 2025, 17:48
-
- CHO YONG-JUN
- [email protected]
Dilly, Baedal Minjok's grocery-delivering robot, began roaming the sidewalks and backstreets of Gangnam District on Tuesday in select time slots and neighborhoods.
Woowa Brothers, the operators of the delivery platform commonly referred to as Baemin, said Tuesday that the company’s proprietary delivery robot began deliveries around select areas in Nonhyeon-dong and Yeoksam-dong in Gangnam District.
The autonomous robots are available to deliver on weekdays from 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., and are limited to delivering groceries and products sold in the app's B Mart, but not meals from restaurants.
There will be a total of four robots operating at the start of the service, with the company planning to add more if demand increases.
Dilly can deliver groceries to 300 buildings located within a 1.5-kilometer (0.93-mile) radius of B Mart’s warehouse centers, and will expand to 1,000-plus buildings after May, according to the company.
The robots will be able to travel using sidewalks and backroads at a speed of up to 1.5 meters (4 feet, 11 inches) per second, but will not be using main roads, according to Woowa Brothers.
Dilly will take around 30 minutes to complete a delivery, can hold up to 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of cargo, and has the ability to notify the customer when it is less than 100 meters away from the destination.
Woowa Brothers’ delivery robots are equipped with light detection and ranging sensors for autonomous driving.
“We plan to connect with our food delivery service so more people can experience the convenience of delivery robots,” the company said in a press release Tuesday.
BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)