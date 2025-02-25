SK hynix breaks ground on its first fab in Yongin semiconductor cluster

SK hynix said Tuesday it has started construction on its first fabrication plant and relevant facilities for a semiconductor cluster in Yongin, Gyeonggi.The company broke ground Monday after receiving approval from the Yongin municipal government last week, according to SK hynix's newsroom.The Yongin semiconductor cluster aims to serve as a key production hub for AI memory chips, integrating SK hynix's fabs with materials and chip equipment companies, as well as other essential infrastructure.Last year, SK hynix committed to investing 9.4 trillion won ($6.6 billion) to build the first fabrication plant.Under its broader plan, the cluster will eventually house four SK hynix fabs, with the first facility slated for completion by May 2027.SK hynix said it plans to use the cluster as a production base for next-generation dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), including high bandwidth memory (HBM), to meet the growing demand for AI chips and establish a foundation for long-term growth.In line with this expansion, the company is also constructing HBM production facilities in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, with completion expected by the end of this year.