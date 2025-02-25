Samsung marketing in Russia rises, but business resumption uncertain
Samsung Electronics is ramping up marketing efforts in Russia amid growing speculation of a potential resolution to the war in Ukraine, a Russian business daily has suggested, although the Korean electronics giant insists it is premature to discuss a resumption of business.
News outlet Kommersant reported Monday that Samsung Electronics' marketing activities increased by 30 percent in January and February compared to a year before, citing market data from analytical agency TelecomDaily.
The number of Samsung Electronics' advertisement inched up by 10 percent in the beginning of 2025 compared to November and December of 2024, the daily newspaper said, adding that most of the campaigns were done through MTS, a local telecom company.
However, Samsung Electronics said Tuesday that a decision to resume business in the country has yet to be made.
"Samsung Electronics' smartphone and home appliances businesses remain suspended in Russia, and whether we will resume activities there is not decided," a Samsung spokesman said.
The Korean electronics giant in 2022 suspended operations at its Russian factory in Kaluga, which was in charge of manufacturing home appliances such as TVs, monitors and washing machines. Its sales of both home appliances and smartphones simultaneously halted in the same year on intensified tensions.
"Marketing activities could be done through local companies that import Samsung smartphones through other routes, but Samsung is not doing business in Russia currently," the spokesman said.
Samsung Electronics has ranked in No. 1 in Russia's smartphone market with a 30 percent market share as of the fourth quarter of 2021, according to market tracker Counterpoint. Its exit in 2022 has lead Chinese players like Xiaomi and Realme to gobble up a significant portion of the market.
LG Electronics also exited the country in 2022 by halting operations at its Russian factory, which manufactured TVs and refrigerators. It also is not engaging in sales activities there.
The Korean company also said it is "monitoring the market," adding that even if the war ends, regulations should be lifted in order to normalize its business there.
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine was initiated in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion. After three years of large-scale war, a series of diplomatic engagements involving French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump have been undertaken recently to attempt to resolve the conflict between the two countries.
